New Delhi: Elated over the huge public response to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has started exploring a west-to-east version in 2023 but wants to keep it hybrid, informed sources said on Tuesday.

“The ongoing yatra has been hugely successful. The public response is much more than what we had expected. We would want a yatra across the west to east India next year to build up on the present one but it could be a hybrid model, meaning a mix of foot march and use of cars,” a senior AICC functionary said on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the 2023 yatra was discussed when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting on Nov 14 to review the ongoing yatra along with members of the yatra coordination committee, headed by veteran Digvijay Singh. The sources further said that while the ongoing yatra will cover around 3,500 km, the west-to-east India route could be between 2,600 km to 3,000 km.

The discussion veered around a hybrid model due to the time factor, the sources said. The ongoing yatra, which started on Sep 7, was to end in January 2023 but is likely to be completed only by February, taking a full six months. According to party insiders, if the same foot march-only model is adopted for the 2023 yatra as well, the movement would consume no less than four months.

Further, if the yatra is started around the same time in September next year, it would end by January 2024, which would be too close to Lok Sabha elections and does not look pragmatic. Conversely, if the 2023 yatra is started a few months early, the yatris would have to deal with both hot weather and rains along the route, which may not be desirable.

As the yatra route cannot be shortened beyond a point, the only way to do it is to reduce the travel time. “The ongoing yatra covers around 23-25 km per day on foot and will consume roughly six months. But the same time span may not be available in 2023 when the party would have to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as many state polls,” a party strategist said.

“Hence, a mix of foot march and travel by car would be suitable but it is up to the top leadership to take a call on the matter,” he said. The issue of a west-to-east yatra was first flagged by the civil society activists who had sought clarifications from Rahul Gandhi before he embarked on the ongoing south-to-north yatra.

As the yatra progressed, the idea of having a west-to-east version also in 2023 started firming up within the grand old party. Over the past few weeks, the party managers also launched similar state-wide foot marches in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar to mobilize the organization.

However, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh has been saying that the impact of the ongoing yatra would be seen only in the 2024 national polls. The 2023 yatra can be crucial in maximising that impact, averred party insiders.