Srinagar (J&K): Security forces on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid militant' of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police said. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militant.

"On specific information, one Hybrid terrorist of LeT namely Arshid Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Kareem Bhat and resident of Sangam Budgam was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police & 2RR at Lawaypura," the Srinagar police said in a tweet. Five pistols, five magazines, 50 pistol rounds, and two hand grenades were recovered from the militant, the police said. A case has been registered.