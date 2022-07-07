Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested a "hybrid" militant linked with the proscribed outfit Al-Badr and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in South Kashmir's Awantipora.

"On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Beigund, Awantipora, Police along with Army (42RR) & CRPF (130Bn) established a joint checkpoint in the said area. During checking, one hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested," a police spokesperson said. "Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol and 4 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession", he said.