Baramulla: Jammu Kashmir Police and Security forces have jointly arrested two hybrid terrorist in Sopore on Tuesday. In which one is a member of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) and others is a member of OGW (Over Ground Worker). They were identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Dangiwacha, Sopore and Sofi Ishaq Ahmad son of Mohammad Sultan Sofi of Tarzoo, Sopore. Police have registered a case and further probe is in progress.

According to reports, the police were tipped of an unusual movement of two suspected militants. Following the input Police initiated a search operation at different check-points. During inspection, police got suspicious of a vehicle moving towards Seelo at Behrampora Seeloo bridge. Then they put barricading and asked the vehicle to stop. Seeing police intensive checking they tried to flee away but somehow police managed to apprehend them. During interrogation, it was revealed that they were assigned to deliver weapons at Seelo. JK Police seized one pistol, one pistol magazine 8 rounds and a hand grenade from Muzaffar, while one chinese hand grenade was recovered from Sofi.