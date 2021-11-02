Hyderabad: BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is leading with 358 votes by the end of the second in the Huzurabad bypoll. In the first two rounds, BJP is in the first place with 9,461 votes whereas TRS is in second place with 9,103 votes and Congress is in third place with 339 votes.

In the first round, BJP has secured 4,610 votes, TRS 4,444 and Congress 119 votes. In the second round, BJP has bagged 4,851, TRS 4,659 and Congress 220 votes.

Counting was going on at the SRR Degree College in Karimnagar amidst security. Initially, 753 postal ballot votes were counted. Later, the counting of votes for the EVMs began.

The counting of votes will be done in 22 rounds. First, they count the votes of 14 villages in the Huzurabad rural zone. Then the votes of Veenavanka, Jammikunta, Illandakunta and Kamalapur zones will be counted. The final result may come out at 4 pm.