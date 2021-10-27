Huzurabad: A video that went viral in the wake of the Huzurabad by-election contains a cover consisting of money. The by-elections are about to take place on Saturday. The video footage taken by some locals reveals that two bikers who came and signed a sheet and handed a cover. The video later shows that a man who opened the cover got money in them. Locals say that " we were shocked to see the money in the covers. The amount ranges from Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 per cover."

