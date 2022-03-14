New Delhi: A man from Delhi tried to kill his wife late on Sunday night by setting the room on fire when she refused to have an abortion. Police said that the incident took place at Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​North West Delhi and the accused was arrested on the same day.

They disclosed that the accused and the victim became friends five years ago and when the victim became pregnant, the accused married her a few months ago to avoid legal repercussions.

Police said that even after marriage, the accused reportedly exerted pressure on his wife to undergo an abortion. They said that on Sunday night, he was once again pressurised his wife for abortion and assaulted her when she refused.

Then the accused tried to kill her by setting the room on fire, but she somehow managed to escape and informed the police about her ordeal. Soon after police reached the spot and arrested the accused. He is currently being interrogated.