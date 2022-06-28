Bareilly (UP): A man attacked his former wife with acid leaving her badly injured after the two had an argument over talaq in the Qila police station area of ​​the district on Tuesday. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh said there was a rift between the couple a few months after marriage. "There was a rift between the two which led to divorce through triple talaq, but he was pressurizing the woman to live with him after the divorce. While the woman opposed it, he entered her house and attacked her with acid," the officer said.