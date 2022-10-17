Hosakote (Karnataka): A female resident of Hosakote town in Karnataka succumbed after her husband stabbed her 15 times and tried to end his own life on Saturday. The police rushed to the spot and took the couple to the hospital where the accused husband Ramesh said that he suspected his wife Arpita had an affair and took the extreme step in rage.

Bengaluru Rural police superintendent Mallikarjun Baldande said that the couple had arguments and agreed to file a divorce. Arpita moved to her parents' house.

Arpita's relatives said that Ramesh married Arpita seven years ago and for the last few years he used to torture her over suspicion of an extra-marital affair. Arpita moved to her parent's house with their six-year-old son and four-year-old-year-old daughter. As Ramesh attacked his wife in a crowded place onlookers were shocked to see the incident where he attacked her 15 times and then injured himself with the same knife trying to end his life too.