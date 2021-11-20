Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A woman has filed a case against her husband who divorced her by triple talaq for having a dark complexion at Cantt police station here in Uttar Pradesh. The case has been registered under Dowry Prohibition and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Acts. The defendant Alam married the complainant nine months ago.

On the basis of her complaint, the police booked the husband, seven others including in-laws. According to the complainant, husband Alam and her in-laws started to torture and taunt her due to her dark complexion. Her father also gave Alam and his family 10 bighas of land when they got married on March 7 this year.

The complainant alleged that her husband and in-laws were demanding Rs10 lakh from her father by selling whatever land was left with him so that they could buy a car. When she refused her husband started to physically harass her. She was abused for bringing less dowry in the marriage and her in-laws called her names. She was taunted to extent of in-laws saying she was not worthy of his wife. Finally, she was thrown out of the house by giving her triple talaq, which was legally banned in 2019 under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act.

The complainant told police that she is the only child of her parents and her father has brought her up by farming on the land they have.

Inspector Rajeev Singh of Cantt police station said that the woman has filed a case of assault, giving triple talaq to her husband, and taunting for being dark and demanding dowry of Rs 10lakh. The police assured all assistance to the woman and said that they will investigate every aspect of the case. Police will take further action based on the investigation.

