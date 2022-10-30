Shantipur: A woman married her ex-husband's brother right after the first husband divorced her here in Ward No. 1 of Shantipur Municipality of Nadia district. Amulya Debnath, a resident of the Bagchi Bagan area said that he was married to Deepali for 24 years and they have a 22-year-old son. “I was suspicious about Deepli's affair for several months," he said

"I heard different stories from the local residents. However, in the last month, doubts have doubled. One day, I caught them red-handed in a compromising state in another room and I locked it from outside before calling the neighbors to be witnesses to the affair,” Amulya said.

Without much ado, Amulya decided to call off his 24-year marriage with Deepali and decided to get Deepali married to his brother Keshab. The neighbors witnessed this unique event wherein the husband married off his wife to his brother Keshab Debnath.