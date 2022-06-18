Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The District Court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh directed a 32-year-old man to pay an accumulated amount of Rs 4,50,000 to his wife on Friday. The woman has appealed to the district court once again for the non-payment of the compensation for the last year.

According to the victim, she had earlier filed a case against her husband and her mother-in-law and sister-in-law on March 5, 2021, in the district court of Madhya Pradesh. The woman has accused her husband of cross-dressing and did not reciprocate her love after 2 years of marriage. The 32-year-old man who is an engineer by profession is accused of physically abusing and mentally harassing his wife.

MP District Court slaps Rs 30,000 per month

The 26-year-old woman was living in the Lasudia police station area of ​​Indore. After getting married her in-laws meted good treatment with her. Their behaviour changed after a few days of their marriage. She said that whenever she approached her husband to have a marital relationship he refused. He even went to the other room and slept separately.

Also Read: NCW takes cognisance of case involving 'forced conversion', 'death' of MP woman

Following this, the in-laws started to taunt her and started to abuse her. After every day's argument with his family members, the husband took his wife to Pune. After shifting to Pune he started torturing her. The wife became suspicious after her husband started to stay away from her. On close supervision, she found out that he dresses up as a woman at night.

He applies bindi, hairband and earring, and lipstick. After she protested against her husband's cross dress up she was beaten up and her husband left her back in Indore. After coming to Indore, the woman complained to the Indore Women's police station. Taking prompt action the police registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law under various sections and sent them to jail.

The victim also complained about the matter to the Women and Child Development Department and filed a petition in the High Court. She also presented his photographs as pieces of evidence in court based on her allegations. The District Court on March 5, 2021. its verdict ordered the husband to pay an allowance of Rs 30,000 per month to the victim.

Although the couple was in a relationship for two years before getting married on 29 April 2018. The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, Lasudia, was married to a 32-year-old engineer living in Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore. Shortly after their marriage, the mother-in-law, along with her husband started to torture the victim after which they were arrested based on the victim's complaint at the police station.