Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A 30-year-old woman from Raipur's Purani Basti lodged a complaint against her husband for calling her a eunuch. The woman, in the lodged complaint, alleged that her husband had been violent towards her for the last 12 years of their marriage and used to say that she looks like a eunuch.

The victim has also alleged that her husband forced her to undergo a gender test of their fetus and forced her to abort the child later. Women station in-charge Kavita Dhruv said, "An FIR has been registered against the accused husband. The accused has subjected the victim to torture for dowry, assault, and forced abortion. The police are probing into the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon."

The victim also alleged that her husband went to Goa after selling her jewelry and got involved in an affair with a foreigner. The accused also allegedly claimed that he married the victim for dowry otherwise, nobody would marry her. Meanwhile, the police have started a probe into the allegations and actions will be taken under relevant sections of the law.