Srinagar: All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressed serious concern on Monday at the Jammu Kashmir authority's decision to privatize assets of the power Department of J&K and merge it with the Power Grid Corporation of India.

"It becomes obvious that the policy of seizure of natural resources of J&K by the Government of India continues, naturally leading to anxiety and unease among people and fear for loss of their resources," it said in a statement.

APHC said that it supports the demands of the thousands of employees of the Power Development Department (now Corporation) of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard.

"It is unfortunate that Jammu and Kashmir, which is rich in water and other natural resources, has not been able to solve the problem of electricity even after seven decades and the consequences are borne by the Kashmiris in winters and the people of Chenab and Jammu in summers. Instead of addressing this issue those in power are furthering their agenda of disempowering the people of J&k and usurping our resources," it read.

APHC asked the authorities to desist from such policies and accept the demand of the striking employees.

