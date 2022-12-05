Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The recovery of a gunny bag containing meat pieces of two bovines including the chopped head of a cow along with an axe in the forest of Banhat in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, created a furore among people of the area. Several organizations were raising protests over the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit. Police recovered the axe thrown in nearby bushes. The hunt was on to trace the accused.

Giving information about the recovery of the carcasses of the cows, Police Inspector Nitin Pal said, "Personnel from the forest department informed us about the corpses of two bovines lying in the jungles, including the severed head of a cow and a gunny bag containing meat pieces. Prima facie it appears that the axe recovered from the nearby bushes was used in severing the head of the cow. The culprits fled from the spot on seeing forest patrol guards movement in the area."

The meat pieces have been buried. Besides massive hunt is on to trace the culprits. The case was lodged against an unknown person under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960. The accused on the run after the incident will be taken into custody soon, Pal added.