Betul: A 22-year-old mother killed herself in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh to get rid of her abject poverty and starvation. The victim named Rinki Pardi ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling after all her attempts to meet ends failed. She had not eaten for seven days and she had even gone for begging seeking alms and food.

A woman dying by suicide due to hunger came as a bolt from the blue to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ration Aap ke Dwar' (ration at your doorstep) scheme for below poverty line (BPL families). 'Ration at your doorstep' scheme was launched in Madhya Pradesh on November 15 last year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rinki Pardi had been married to Rajkumar and the couple has a seventeen months old child also to look after. On Thursday, Rajkumar had gone to a ration shop at Chauthia to take their quota of groceries. But, when Rajkumar returned home, he found Rinki hanging from a ceiling of the house.

Rajkumar was the ration card holder and had made several unsuccessful rounds for their quota of food. Rajkumar said that they belonged to Pardi community and are not employed by the people. "That's why my wife was trying to eke out livelihood through begging. That too was not helpful. For the past several days she was not getting enough food through begging."

Police are probing the matter to find out the cause of death. Betul SDPO Nitesh Patel, said, "The woman was mentally disturbed. She died by suicide due to financial hardships. However, her medical finding report suggest food in her stomach."