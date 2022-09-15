Agartala: Trinamool Congress on Thursday gheraoed Tripura Police Headquarters demanding an immediate reply from the Director General of Police on why more than hundreds of bikes bearing registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh are parked in Agartala and how police ensure the safety of the opposition party’s leaders and workers.

More than a hundred Trinamool Congress workers staged a demonstration in front of the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Thursday afternoon. While speaking on the issue, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, "All the wings of Trinamool Congress staged a demonstration in front of the Police Headquarters today."

“Whether it was by-election or civic body election we have seen the worst law and order situation in the state. Voters cannot cast their votes, polling agents were not allowed inside the polling stations, and we cannot oppose opposition party leaders," said Dev.

She further claimed that recently they have seen on social media that more than 100 motorcycles were parked in Agartala bearing registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh. “On this topic, I have written a letter to the DGP inquiring him about the bikes from Uttar Pradesh asking if they were purchased by Tripura BJP and what is the motive behind it? I have also written a letter to the DGP highlighting all such matters. But it is very unfortunate that the DGP didn’t bother to reply to my letter. It is the DGP's responsibility to provide security to the opposition party leaders and the workers”, she said.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Sushmita said that Tripura is now famous for 'Bike Bahini' (bike-borne miscreants) across the country. "Recently they attacked our party worker at Amarpur sub-division. Apart from that, they are involved in vandalizing properties and attacking opposition workers. We are demanding the DGP to immediately inform us about the motorcycles and what steps are being taken for the security of the opposition party workers and leaders”, she added.