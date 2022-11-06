Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): Reportedly over 300 students of IIIT staying in the hostels at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Etcherla in Srikakulam district fell ill on Friday due to suspected food poisoning. While most of the students were treated at a dispensary on the university campus while some of them were shifted to the local hospitals.

Following the incident, Collector Srikesh B. Lathkar, RDO, B. Shanthi, and DMHO, Boddepalli Meenakshi reached IIIT and sought details of the incident. The officials inspected the campus, messes, dormitories, and classrooms interacted with the sick students, and got to know about their health condition. Samples were collected and sent to labs to assess whether the water is contaminated or the food was.

As per sources, it is also suspected that students fell ill after eating chapatis and rotten eggs, however, all these things are yet to ascertain. Apart from that the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will also conduct an inquiry into the reported food poisoning.

After having breakfast in the hostel mess on Friday, the students fell ill with symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting, and giddiness and got admitted to the campus dispensary around 10 am. Later, many students were taken ill and the campus staff rushed them to various hospitals.

On the other hand, allegedly IIIT, Director Jagadeeswara Rao initially denied any such incident to the media persons who reached the campus Friday at midnight after receiving the information.