Srinagar: Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the slain J&K police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir who was shot dead by militants on Friday evening in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from the locals, several top police officers also participated in the prayers as people bid a tearful adieu to the slain officer. The funeral prayers were offered at the officer's ancestral village in Samboora, Pulwama. Mir's body was found near his home in a paddy field at Samboora on Saturday morning. Mir had a bullet injury near his heart. The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion.

This was the third incident of police personnel being killed by militants in the valley in recent times. On May 25, a police constable, Saifullah Qadri, 45, was killed while his nine-year-old daughter was injured when militants opened fire on them outside their house in Soura, on the outskirts of Srinagar. On May 13, militants shot a policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, at his village of Gudoora in Pulwama.

At least eight J&K Police personnel have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of the year. While 42 security personnel were killed last year, half of them (21) were from the J&K Police.