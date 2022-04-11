Ahmedabad: Dr Manoj Soni has been appointed as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 5. He has replaced Pradeep Kumar Joshi. Prior to this, Dr Manoj Soni served as the Vice-Chancellor of two universities and received many national and international awards and accolades. Dr Manoj Soni's life is like a living story of courage and determination in itself. Soni's journey to becoming the new UPSC chairman is an inspiring story of struggle and hard work.



Born on February 17, 1965, in Mumbai, Dr Manoj lost his father when he was in Class V. The son of a trader selling semi-finished clothes on the streets of Mumbai, after the untimely death of his father, started selling incense sticks on the streets of Mumbai to support the family and raise funds for education. After that in 1978, his mother decided to move to Anand in Gujarat from Mumbai.

He failed the Class XII science exam and then opted for Arts at Raj Ratna PT Patel College. He is a scholar of Political Science specialising in International Relations (IR). Dr Manoj completed IR at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Vallabh Vidyanagar between 1991 and 2016. Dr Manoj Soni has also been the Vice-Chancellor of MS University and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU). At the age of 40, he became the youngest VC of the country after becoming the VC (Vice-Chancellor) of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara.



He has also authored a book titled 'Understanding the Global Political Earthquake'. Dr Soni has been associated with the incomparable mission of Swaminarayan Sampraday in Mogri, Anand since childhood. On January 10, 2020, he also initiated the Nishkam Karmayoga of the sect. Manoj Soni will be appointed after the completion of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the Netherlands. Dr Manoj's term will end on June 27, 2023. Sir Ross Barker was the first Chairman of UPSC in October 1926 and Dr. Manoj Soni is the 31st Chairman of UPSC.: