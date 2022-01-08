Kolkata: The Covid statistics depict that India is witnessing a surge in Covid cases. In such a situation, Trinamool Congress's All India General Secretary and party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee said all sorts of elections should be postponed to save the lives of human beings.

"This is my personal opinion that all elections should be postponed in the current pandemic situation. The first thing that is necessary is to save the lives of people. For the sake of elections, the lives of people should not be pushed into danger. However, this is my personal opinion. Whether the elections will happen or not is up to the Election Commission," Abhishek Banerjee said here on Saturday.

At the same time, he announced several restrictions in the areas under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, "For the next two months there will be no political rallies in any area under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. During the same period, no major religious gathering would be allowed here. These restrictions will be applicable till February 28, 2022," Banerjee added.

Addressing the media persons after chairing an administrative meeting on this count at South Kolkata, he said that "more stress will be given on self-testing kits. One Covid-19 control room would be set up in each ward of each municipality under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency." Similarly, there will be one COVID-19 control room in each of the village panchayats under this Lok Sabha area.