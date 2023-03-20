Hyderabad: The Indian High Commission building in London has been adorned with a massive Tricolour, following the incident where Khalistani supporters pulled down the national flag outside the building to protest against the crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

The photograph of the flag across India House in London's Aldwych went viral, with social media users applauding the move. BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took to Twitter to share the photograph and said, "Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara"- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission, London. Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation. Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

The incident of a Khalistani supporter pulling down the national flag outside the High Commission infuriated the nation and triggered strong reactions on social media. However, many praised the bold action by a High Commission official who is seen throwing the Khalistan flag out.

Following the incident, the External Affairs Ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late Sunday evening to demand an explanation for "absence of security" at the high commission premises. The ministry also expressed its dissatisfaction with the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel, terming it "unacceptable."

UK's Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed tweeted that he was "appalled" by the attack on the Indian High Commission. "Am appalled by today's attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously," he wrote on his twitter handle.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of Indian diplomats and personnel in foreign countries. The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized that such incidents cannot be taken lightly and that the safety and security of Indian missions abroad are of utmost importance.

The Indian diaspora in the UK has also expressed its outrage over the incident. Many have taken to social media to condemn the act and demand action against those responsible. The incident has also highlighted the ongoing issue of Khalistani separatism and its impact on India-UK relations.