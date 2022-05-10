Hisar (Haryana): The remains excavated so far from the Harappan sites at Rakhigarhi revealed that there was a lot of similarity between the modern-day town planning and those of ancient times. The mounds are being excavated at the Rakhigarhi Harappan sites under the supervision of Delhi ASI for the fourth time. During the digging work of Mound Number three, a large site of Harappan town planning has been discovered. The techniques, which were used in the construction of planned cities about 5,000 to 7,000 years ago, were the same for modern-day town planning.

Elaborating further on the findings, ASI DG Sanjay Manjul said, "The excavation work is underway at seven mounds of the Rakhigarhi Harappan sites. The digging process is going on for the fourth time and we are focusing on Mounds 1, 3, and 7. Mound number three was excavated for the first time. The two-and-a-half-metre drainage system has been discovered this time, which shows the living standards of the Harappan people. Besides, kutcha walls were also found on both sides of a lane.

The discovery so far revealed that all constructions were made at the right angle, which suggested that Harappan town planning, was much more advanced. On either side of the wall, the houses were constructed in multiple layers in which jars, pottery, earthen stoves, utensil, copper items, earrings made of copper, terracotta bangles, blades, gold ornaments and others were found.

The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi have so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering. During excavation, the officials studied the remains of the Harappan culture and got evidence of town planning, including streets, pucca walls, and multi-storeyed houses. Remains of the around 5,000-year-old factory that used to manufacture jewellery have also been traced, which signifies that trading was also done from the city. According to officials, at that time the cities were built using better technology.

Sanjay Manjul, ASI Director-General, said: "During the excavation of RGR-1, 2.5 metre-wide streets and walls were found. All of that shows Harappan town planning and engineering. Remains of the housing complex have also been found. How Harappan people used to stay in these houses is shown. Earthen stoves and antiquity were also found." Remains found in RGR-1 and 3 included elephant embossed carving, steatite seal of the Harappan script, the impression of black clay seal, animal figurines of terracotta and steatite-made dog, bull, a large number of steatite beads, semi-precious stone beads and copper articles.