Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police's Pol-App receiving huge response across the state. During Onam days, there has been a good response to the suggestion that people on tour should inform through the mobile app so that the Police can intensify patrolling. Following this, between September 5th and 13th, 1329 people across the state demanded patrolling and surveillance of their houses through Pol-App.

During this period, 317 people availed of this service in the Thiruvananthapuram district alone. 164 people in Ernakulam district and 131 people in Thrissur informed the police about their journey through the mobile app. 129 people in Kozhikode, 89 people in Kollam and 87 people in Kannur have also availed the facility during this time.

Even though the Onam festival holiday is over, the mobile app facility will continue to be available for those who are on tour. For this, the required information should be provided after installing the Pol-App on the mobile phone. In this way, additional security can be provided near the locked house and patrolling can be strengthened by Police.

What is Pol-App: Pol-App is a mobile app system launched by the Kerala Police in 2020 to ensure extra security for those traveling after locking their homes. Those who lock their houses and go on a long journey or stay away from home for a long time can use the service of the Pol-App. The police say that the family members can leave the house without any worries of theft by using the 'locked house' option in the app. By using this service, the house will be under Kerala Police surveillance no matter how many days the house is locked.

For this, download Pol-App from Google Play Store and register your mobile number. After that, the service can be availed by providing information such as the district where the house is located, place, landmark etc.