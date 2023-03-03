Jammu: In a major breakthrough in its drive against narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore cash and a pistol from the house of a notorious drug peddler along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said a major narco-terror module has been busted in the Union Territory, adding the search operation is still going on.

The recovery was made from the house of notorious drug peddler Rafi Dhana alias Rafi Lala, who was recently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, in Mandi sector, Singh said here. He said police along with components of the National Crime Agency and the CRPF raided the house of Rafi near the LoC on specific information, leading to the recovery of seven kgs of heroin, over Rs 2 crore and a pistol with one magazine and 10 rounds and seven rounds of SLR.

The counting of the cash is still going on, the officer said. With Friday's development, police and security forces have been able to bust a major narco-terror module in the Union Territory, Singh said. The searches are still going on in the presence of magistrates and prominent citizens. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated, the ADGP said, adding a case has been registered at police station Mandi and further investigation set into motion. (PTI)