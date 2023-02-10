Huge haul of explosives, detonators in Rajasthan's Dausa; driver arrested

Dausa (Rajasthan): Police made the recovery of a huge cache of explosives, detonators and other items in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Thursday during a vehicle checking drive. The driver was arrested and a case was registered against him under the Explosive Substances Act. However, the police sources said prima facie it appears the seized explosive material was supposed to be used in the illegal mining purpose.

Police after noticing a pickup van carrying explosives detained the driver of the vehicle for questioning. Police also impounded the vehicle laden with explosive substance. Repeated grilling of the driver failed to cut much ice. His reply was not satisfactory. He was also not having the valid papers to authenticate the purpose of carrying detonators.

Station House Officer of Dausa Sadar police station, Sanjay Poonia, said, "During the checking drive the vehicle was intercepted. Acting on specific inputs received from an informer, a vehicle was stopped for checking on Khan Bhankari Road. Around 10 quintals of explosives, 65 electric detonators stuffed in 13 packets, and wire connectors were recovered from the vehicle. The explosives were being transported for illegal quarrying purpose. Further investigation into the matter will reveal the truth."

"The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Rajesh Meena (57), a resident of Vyas Mohalla in Dausa. During the investigation, the driver was asked for documents for the transportation of detonators. But he was not carrying valid papers or permit for transporting the explosives, detonators and other contraband goods," the SHO added.