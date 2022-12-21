Saran: After the Chhapra hooch tragedy which claimed more than 70 lives in Bihar, the police in association with the Special Task Force have intensified raids in various parts of the Saran district. During these raids, a huge haul of country liquor and IMFL was recovered from JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh's house in Chhapra area of Bihar.

In the joint raid, the illegal liquor was recovered from JD(U) leader's house situated on Marhaura station road in Chhapra. A woman stated to be a tenant in the JD(U) leader's house, was also arrested in this connection. Several pouches of country liquor were also recovered from the spot.

Speaking about the seizures, JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh, "I left the house nearly 32 years ago. The house is in dilapidated condition and doesn't have any door. Whose handiwork is this needed an investigation. Who kept the liquor bottles in the house I don't know. Someone with an intention to defame me and my government stockpiled the liquor bottles in the house."