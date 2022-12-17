Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Acting on leads from Patna Excise Department, a police team in Muzaffarpur district intercepted a truck and seized 525 cartons of liquor hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle. The Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the truck by the police.

The truck was coming from Haryana and it was on way to offload the consignment in Samastipur district of the state. The truck bearing registration number of Uttarakhand was impounded and the driver of the vehicle, Dola Ram, stated to be a resident of Punjab, was arrested by the police.

The joint team from Patna Excise Department and police intercepted the truck near Bhujungi Chowk under Maniyari police station limits in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The truck carrying liquor bottles, manufactured in Haryana, was on to Samastipur via Tajpur. Upon arrival at Samastipur, the driver was supposed to give a call on a particular phone number, thereafter the vehicle would have been guided to the designated spot for handing over the consignment to the liquor smuggler.

Maniyari police station SHO, Santosh Kumar, giving information about the seizures, said, "In the intervening night of December 14 and 15, we were given a tip off that a truck carrying liquor bottles was coming from Haryana to drop consignment at Samastipur. A police team constituted for the purpose intercepted the truck near Bhujungi Chowk of the district and recovered 525 cartons containing liquor bottles. The driver was arrested and sent to jail after the completion of legal formalities."