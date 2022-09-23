Surat (Gujarat): Navratri, which means 'nine nights' is a celebration of the power of Goddess Durga. With Navratri around the corner, people are gearing up for Garba, a folk dance of Gujarat. And the craze is not just limited to India, Gujaratis residing in foreign countries also place orders for 'Chaniya Choli', traditional wear worn while performing Garba.

Huge demand for 'Garba' outfit as people gear up for Navratri fete

Navratri and Garba go hand in hand in Gujarat with celebrations lasting nine nights. The folk dance involves claps and spins and the highlight of this festival is the traditional wear 'Chaniya Choli'. The craze of Gujarat's Chaniya Cholis is not just restricted to Gujarat, people around the globe celebrate Navratri with the same fervour.

It is after two years that people will be celebrating Navratri with no restrictions and this has led to a massive demand for 'Chaniya Choli' from Gujarat. With technology scaling physical boundaries, people from abroad place orders online. Trader Nidhi Shah said that Gujaratis living in Singapore, America and London are very excited about the festival. "They place their order for 'Chaniya Choli' online. People living in foreign countries contact us through WhatsApp or place orders through video calling," she added.