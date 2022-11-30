Poonch/Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch. A large cache of arms and explosives was recovered, a police official said. Two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades were recovered from the hideout, the official said.

"On 30 Nov 2022, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a cache of warlike stores, an operation was launched by Indian Army and JKP in the upper reaches of Village Nabana in Surankote, District Poonch (J&K)," police said.

During the search, a cache of war-like stores was recovered. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at Nabna village in Surankote tehsil, he said adding that no one was arrested during the operation.