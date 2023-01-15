Poonch/Jammu: Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of of arms, ammunition and explosives, police said. According to sources, the security forces received the information that terrorists have hidden weapons in the forest area of Surankot.

On receiving the information, the security forces cordoned off the forest area and launched a joint search operation. The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said. Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the police said. However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on.