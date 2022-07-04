Rajouri: Police, along with security forces, on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including sticky bombs in Rajouri on the disclosure of one of the two militants arrested in Reasi. According to police, the recoveries include six sticky bombs, one pistol , 03 pistol magazine , 02 glock pistol, one 30 bore pistol, one UBGL launcher, 03 UBGL grenades , 75 AK rounds , 15 rounds of Glock pistol , 04 rounds pistol of 30 Bore and one IED remote with antenna and were made at Draj village of Rajouri.

According to police, the recoveries have been made by the Reasi police on the disclosure of arrested militant Talib Hussain. Talib and his associate Faizal from Pulwama were caught by villagers in Tuksan Dhok of Reasi and were later arrested by police. Police announced a reward for the villagers for capturing the militants. One of the two heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants was a BJP leader until recently and handled its Minority Morcha IT cell for Jammu Province.