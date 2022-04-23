Hubballi: Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested AIMIM corporator Nazir Ahmed Honyal in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubbali Police Station. As per the preliminary reports, a Corporator called the Hubballi old police station for inquiry about the Hubballi riot case. After the inquiry, the police arrested him. He was also reportedly taken to the KIMS hospital here for a medical check-up post the arrest.

The arrest was in regard to the violence that broke out at the midnight on April 16 after an objectionable photo was made viral on social media in Hubballi. Hundreds of people belonging to minority community came onto the streets and indulged in violence. Soon, the incident took a communal turn and two groups indulged in stone-pelting resulting in property damage. As many as 40 persons were initially arrested after 12 policemen were injured during the incident. Section 144 was also imposed to get situations under control.

