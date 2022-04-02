Hubballi: Hubballi in Karnataka which has earned the nicknames like 'city of commerce, 'Chota Mumbai' for its trade activity over the years is now being notoriously called the 'Dust City', courtesy the rising pollution levels.

Hubballi, the fastest growing city in Karnataka has been ranked as the most polluted city with an average of 29.7 per cent in a survey by IQ Air of Switzerland. The city is also the worst polluted in Karnataka. In the IQ Air ranking, Yadagiri is the second worst polluted with 29.2 per cent of pollution followed by Bengaluru - 29 per cent, Belagavi - 28.1 per cent and Chikkaballapura - 26.1 per cent.

The relatively better rank of Bengaluru-which has a bigger population, traffic problems and most industrialisation-as compared to Hubballi come as a surprise as the latter is only said to face only traffic problem despite more industries. People have blamed the local authorities in Hubbali for vandalizing roads and the landscape in the city amid many incomplete developmental works, which are giving rise to air pollution through dust emanating from such sites. Responding to the allegations, District Collector Nitesh Patil said that it is "normal for such problems to occur while carrying out development work". He said the work would be completed soon.

