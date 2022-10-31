Hubbali: Contractor Basvaraj Amaragol from Shanti Nagar in Hubbali addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking euthanasia. The man claimed that he has two years of pending bills of more than Rs 1 crore and he is being demanded 40 per cent commission by the panchayat raj department executive officer Devaraj Nayak for clearing the bills.

Amaragol alleged that there is no respite even after meeting several officers, MLA and CM Bommai. He claimed that he had to stay for 20 days in Bengaluru and had to spend Rs 5 lakh to meet MLA and the CM. The supplies were made to 69 Gram Panchayats in 2020. Materials worth Rs 85 lakhs were supplied to Kadur taluk and Rs 27 lakhs to Moodigere taluk.

"It has been more than two years since I supplied the equipment. I had invested the money to purchase the equipment after taking loans from friends and money lenders. Now, I am in a very bad condition as I have run out of money and I need to repay my debt. But the taluk panchayat officers are neither clearing my bills nor are they releasing the money due to me. Kadur taluk executive officer Devraj Nayak has been demanding over 40% commission. He is also threatening me, saying he has the support of Kadur MLA Belli Prakash," he said. "I had also written to the Principal Secretary of rural development and panchayat raj. The Principal Secretary gave directions to the taluk panchayat officials to clear the bills. But the officers have not acted upon those directions," he pointed out.