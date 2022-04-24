Jodhpur: In a progressive move in Jodhpur, the Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), here has laid out special provisions to facilitate admission of transgenders in the varsity. The authorities have decided to include 'third gender' as a gender option in the admission forms for the coming sessions, with an intention to promote inclusivity for transgender students. The decision came after the first meeting of the Admission Board in the university held on Saturday.

Jai Narain Vyas varsity opens doors for transgender students, VC says 'meant to empower them'

Speaking about the decision, Vice-Chancellor Dr. KL Srivastava said, "We have decided to admit transgenders in our university to promote gender inclusivity. To encourage their community, we have added an option on 'other' gender, apart from male and female. There are several types if we get into the medical terms, but we will use 'other' as an umbrella category," he said.

Further emphasizing that the transgenders belong to the minority community in India and still largely face societal stigma and oppression, he said education is the only way to empower them. "The transgenders in our society are still deprived of proper education opportunities owing to stigma around their gender. Only education can help them progress. And so the university considers it a responsibility to help their community get the opportunities they deserve, and encourage them to pursue higher education," the VC said.

Srivastava also informed that JNVU is the second university in India after the Bangalore University to have officially recognize transgenders as the third gender while admitting students. The decision has raised hopes for the transgender community here, while several of them have reportedly already approached the varsity to seek admissions.

