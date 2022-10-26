Shimla: A centuries-old stone pelting fair is celebrated in Halog in Dhami every two days after Diwali. The tradition allows two groups of members, one from the Jatholi, Tunru, Daghoi, and Katedu clans of the Royal family and the other from the Jamogi clan to participate in the ritual. Both groups pelt stones at each other until someone is hurt and starts bleeding.

The blood of the injured member is then applied to Maa Bhadrakali as a form of sacrifice. In olden times, people used to make human sacrifices. It was stopped after the queen of the Dhami princely state ordered to discontinuation of human sacrifices before taking Sati.

Though animal sacrifices were stopped, later it was modified into today's stone pelting fair. People here claim that to date there has been no loss of life due to stone pelting. The one who gets hurt in the fair is treated at the adjoining hospital.

The fair begins with Narasimha Puja conducted by the royal family. If a member of the royal family dies during this time, then the rituals of the stone pelting fair are performed and then the process of cremation is initiated. The fair is held at the Sati memorial built in the 'Khel Ka Chaura' village.