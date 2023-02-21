Shimla (HP): A performance by the Sabri brothers has landed the Himachal Pradesh Congress in soup after the musicians performed a qawwali 'Allah Hu' on the opening day of the International Mandi Shivratri fair organised by the Himachal Pradesh government. The Sufi singers sang their traditional qawwalis at the event organised on Februarty 19, which the BJP has alleged has 'hurt the Hindu sentiments'.

Blaming the Congress, the BJP alleged that the [erformance was a part of Congress' 'anti-Hindu agenda'. Taking to Twitter to slate the opposition on Tuesday, the Himachal Pardesh BJP on its official social media handle claimed that the state CM has shown insensitivity towrds the Hindu sentiments, thereby asking for an apology.

Posted with the video of the Sabri brothers performing, the tweet posted from the official Twitter handle of the Himachal Pradesh BJP reads in Hindi -- "Congress's anti-Hindu agenda exposed again. State Congress government and Chief Minister Sukhu ji have hurt the sentiments of Hindus by singing Islamic songs on the cultural stage of Mandi Shivratri Festival, the biggest festival of Hindus."

Another tweets in the same thread, seeking an apology from Congress, read, "After winning the elections, the Congress leaders had said that they had defeated Hindutva. Is this act a proof of that? What does the Congress want to prove by singing the qawwali of Allah Hu in the Devbhoomi where Hindu population is 97%, which is called Chhoti Kashi and where Shivratri is of international standard?" the tweet said.

"Our protest is not against any religion but against the platform where this has been done in Hindu festival. The state Congress government should apologize for hurting Hindu sentiments," the tweet further added.

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter have given mixed reactions to the controversy. While some align with the allegations made by the BJP, some others opined that the performance was a symbol of inclusivity in a country where Hindu-Muslim enmity is going rampant like never before.