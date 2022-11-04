Kangra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her party will provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally here, Vadra said the Congress will also fight the drug menace, which is ruining the future of the youth and build English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency. She also targeted the state government, saying the state has "drowned" in debt under the BJP dispensation and 63,000 government posts are lying vacant.

Citing the work done by the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the only two states where the party is in power on its own, Vadra said her party will fulfil its promises in Himachal as well. "The Congress will create 1 lakh jobs... Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is sitting here, he has provided 5 lakh jobs in three years. The Congress government in Rajasthan has provided 1.30 lakh jobs," she said.

Today, Chhattisgarh has the lowest unemployment rate, she added. Vadra said the Congress if voted to power, will finalise the decision to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youth of Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet meeting. "We are also saying that we will try our best to provide 5 lakh jobs in five years. This is our guarantee," she said.

She said the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme will also be finalised in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress is voted to power The Congress leader said she understands the burden shouldered by women, who work at home and outside. "This is why Congress wants to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman. This scheme is called the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi Yojna'," she said.

Besides, Congress wants to build four English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency and fight the menace of drugs. Hitting out at the BJP, Vadra said the party does not want to do anything for the people and works for its selfish interests. She claimed 63,000 government posts in Himachal Pradesh have been lying vacant for the last five years and the state has a debt of Rs 70,000 crore.

"When we say that we will provide 1 lakh jobs, their (BJP) chief minister says that is it not possible. But when they want to sell the country's assets, PSUs to their corporate friends, it is possible," she said. The BJP says there is no money for restoring the Old Pension Scheme, Vadra said.

"You have waived loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore of big corporates. You had the money for that but do not have money for a worker's pension," she asked. Vadra said the Centre has failed to address issues like inflation and has in turn saddled people with more taxes.

"The public is asking for freedom from inflation and you say, take GST and more tax. Even the GST on cartons used for packing apples has been increased. This is the answer you get," she said. She exhorted people to cast their votes after evaluating who has pure intentions.

"Do you want the youth to remain unemployed for the next five years, no recruitment in the Army, scams in police and teachers' recruitment," she asked the gathering. Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. PTI