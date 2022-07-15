Kullu: Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have inundated a portion of Atal Tunnel causing inconvenience to commuters, though traffic is still plying as normal. A video of the waterlogged road outside the tunnel has also gone viral on social media. It is being said that rainwater also seeped through the walls of the tunnel. Pertinently, Atal Tunnel Rohtang is the highest tunnel in the world, which connects Lahaul and Kullu districts.

SP Lahaul Spiti Manav Verma said that the ongoing rains in the Lahaul Valley have increased the possibility of landslides at vulnerable places. He said that there was a landslide on the Tindi Kilad road on Thursday which has been cleared for traffic. He urged the people and tourists to move towards Lahaul Valley keeping the weather conditions in mind.