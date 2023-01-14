Shimla: An apparel allowance worth Rs 10,000 per person will be provided to the inmates of orphanages and homes for the elderly, destitute women and deaf and dumb children annually, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday. The chief minister made the announcement during a visit to an old age home in Basantpur in Shimla.

A sum of Rs 5,000 would be provided for summer wear and Rs 5,000 for winter clothing, he said and interacted with the inmates and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. He also directed the authorities concerned to celebrate major festivals with the inmates of old age homes, destitute children and women so that they feel a sense of belonging.

He said the state government has also decided to provide Rs 500 as festive allowance to all inmates of orphanages, homes for destitute women and those living in old age homes so that they could also celebrate the festivals as like other people. Earlier, the chief minister, along with Chief Justice of HP High Court and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University Amjad A Sayed, laid the foundation stone of the Rishika Sanghamitra Girls' Hostel of Himachal Pradesh Law University in Ghandal near Shimla.

This hostel will be constructed with an estimated outlay of about Rs 14.50 crore. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government would provide an adequate additional budget for the construction of this girls' hostel. He also urged the university authorities to construct a boys' hostel as well. He said the state government would provide Rs 5 crore for the construction of this hostel as soon as land was made available.

He also asked the PWD authorities to provide the best possible design for the hostels. He said the endeavour of the state government was to expedite forest clearances for providing an additional 25 bighas of land for the expansion of the university campus. The chief minister said the state government was coming up with a special policy for wooing investment in major sectors such as education, health, tourism, hydro and food processing so that Himachal Pradesh could be made self-reliant.

Justice Amjad A Sayed said it was a proud moment for the university that a world-class girls' hostel is being set up on the campus. He said that the university requires about six hostels for boys and girls for which additional funds would be required. He thanked the chief minister for ensuring all possible expansion of the infrastructure required. (PTI)