Hamirpur(Himachal Pradesh): We are living in an era of stressed youngsters and worried elders where insomnia is a common phenomenon among a majority of the world population. While this problem persists as a major health concern among many, medical experts across the world have barely been able to offer a solution that's completely harmless. Against this backdrop, a young student from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh has come up with an invention that comes very close to being a solution to this common problem.

Kartikeya, a student studying in class VII at the DAV School in Bilaspur, has invented a pillow equipped with a vibrator as well as an acupressure method that can help people ease their muscles and fall asleep easily. He has developed this technology under the Inspire Standard Award scheme, for which he also got promoted to the state level of the competition.

The pillow will allow its user to use one of his hands to use the vibrator to massage his body and the other hand to use the heater to create warmth and comfort. The pillow is also installed with magnets which activate the points of acupressure, giving relief to the user further.

Named the 'healing pillow', the invention also allows its user to monitor the speed of the vibrator and the heating intensity as per their needs. Considering that stress is the most common and dominant aspect of insomnia, Kartikeya has also suggested the usage of an aromatherapy method in the said pillow. He said that the usage of 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil on the pillow can ease stress even further. He claims that the usage of this pillow can make its user fall asleep in 10-15 minutes.

Kartikeya has put a price tag of Rs 3000 on the state-of-the-art pillow for all the relief it promises to provide. However. He says if it is bought in bulk, the price can be reduced to Rs 2000. "The pillow will start showing results after it is used 8 to 10 times by the user. There is no need to use it on a regular basis. It can be used voluntarily once the problem of sleeplessness is resolved," says the inventor of the peace pillow.