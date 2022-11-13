Shimla: People of Himachal Pradesh voted for the crucial Assembly elections to elect the next government of the hill state on Saturday. BJP, Congress and AAP fielded 412 candidates for the 68 Assembly constituencies in the single-phase polls. Voters exercised their franchise and the voting turnout reached around 74.61 per cent. However, this year's voting percentage is less than the previous ones. As the counting of votes done through ballot paper is yet to take place, so it is expected that the voting percentage may reach up to 75 per cent.

The Doon assembly constituency recorded the highest voter turnout with 85.20%, while the Kasumpti Assembly constituency recorded the lowest with 57%. Among districts, Sirmaur topped the list with 78% and Kangra remained lowest with 71.05 %. In the 2017 Assembly elections, 74.64% of voting took place in the state. The BJP swept the 2017 elections, winning 44 of the 68 seats while Congress managed to bag only 21. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 8.