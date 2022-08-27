HP: 24 children hurt after school bus hits wall
Shimla: 24 children were injured after the school bus they were commuting in hit a wall in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday, the state disaster management department said. The accident occurred due to some technical snag after which the vehicle hit a wall near a cement company at Mangal in Arki subdivision. The injured school children have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (PTI)
