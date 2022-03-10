Lucknow: All the speculations that BJP would perform badly in the Western part of Uttar Pradesh where farmers and the Jat community are in dominant numbers were put to rest today. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesman Rakesh Takait, became an important face among farmers, for successfully spearheading the thirteen-month-long agitation on Delhi Haryana borders.

Earlier, there was an assumption that 60 assembly seats in Western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers and Jat community have the sizeable chunk, and political Pundits were of the view that farmers and Jats will 'disturb' the poll arithmetic of BJP in the UP elections. But, their theory has been proven wrong.

Rakesh Tikait addressed several rallies in more than 15 districts. He attended over 20 rallies and public meetings. But, his efforts have failed to 'cut much ice'. Tikait went to Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Lakhimpur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Bagpat, and the remaining seven districts in Uttar Pradesh to hold public meetings and address rallies.

Speaking to a news portal, Tikait, appeared to be putting a bold face, said, "Yahan Par Kamyab Ho Jao, Vote Kaise Leni Hai (Here you become successful, how to gain votes and BJP is successful in this art."

Rakesh Tikait had earlier said that the government has achieved a 'gold medal' in speaking lies and the 'repercussions' of which could be seen during the upcoming UP assembly elections 2022. "BJP is a party which spreads lies; and Yogi Adityanath has done the right thing to contest election from Gorakhpur, his place of origin," Rakesh Tikait had said then.

Read Also: Rakesh Tikait says aggrieved farmers know whom to vote in UP elections

In the first phase of UP elections, at least 58 seats in 11 districts went to the polls. Prominent among those were Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Gaziabad, and Bulandshahr. These are farmers-dominated areas and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has a major influence in these regions. The stature of farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait has been elevated after the success of the farmers' movement on the Delhi Haryana borders.

Besides, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal were indirectly supporting Rakesh Tikait. But, all his efforts have failed to make an impact or stop the BJP's victory 'chariot'. As per the latest election trends, BJP candidates were leading in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Gaziabad seats. The BJP loses Meerut's seat and it went to Samajwadi's kitty.