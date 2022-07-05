Koyyuru Mandal (AP): Alluri Sitarama Raju, Gantam Dora, and Mallu Dora are the three unsung tribal leaders who fought for the freedom of their people from the British.

Like the rest of India, the three were also fighting to free their people from colonial clutches. While the three unsung heroes are hardly known to people, the tribal community respects them like Gods. Sitarama Raju was shot dead by the British while Mallu Dora was imprisoned in the Andaman Jail and after the independence, he represented Congress in Lok Sabha.

While their sacrifices are priceless, the families of these freedom fighters are living from hand to mouth. Jogi Dora, son of Gantam, is striving for daily livelihood. He and his brother's families live in the vicinity of Nadimpalem, Koyyuru Mandal, and Alluri Seetharamaraju District.

When ETV Bharat visited Alluri's family, the reporter had to go off the road to reach their hut. The family said that around two years ago, their five acres of cashew plantation was sabotaged to construct houses for the poor but even now, the work has not started. Shyamala Varalakshmi, founder and president of a non-profitable Alluri Sitaramaraju Tribal Welfare Association, is fighting for these families for four years now while some more associations have recently joined him for the welfare of the tribal people and also to keep Alluri and other freedom fighter's ideologies alive.