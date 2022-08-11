Howrah: Howrah City Police have arrested Pallavi Ghosh, the accused in the murder of four members of the same family in Howrah, on Thursday. Another accused in the case, Devraj Ghosh, the younger son of the Ghosh family and Pallavi's husband, is still on the run. The Howrah City Police have launched a manhunt to find him.

It may be recalled that the brutal hacking to death of four members of the same family in Howrah had created a sensation early in the morning. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night in MC Lane under the Howrah police station area.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as housewife Madhavi Ghosh (55), her son Debashis Ghosh (36), Debashis’ wife Rekha Ghosh (30), and Tiyasha Ghosh (13). Presumably, these murders happened over a family dispute.

According to local sources, two brothers of the same family, Devashis and Devraj, often had disputes over property matters for a long time. The dispute reached its climax on Wednesday night and commotion started. Brother Devaraj and his wife Pallavi Ghosh came downstairs.

Then, suddenly Devraj with a sharp weapon started hacking elder brother Devashis, his wife Rekha, and their daughter Tiyasha in a fit of anger. Watching this brutal scene, mother Madhavi Ghosh rushed from another room but angered Devraj hacked his mother Madhavi Ghosh too.

Meanwhile, Debashis' daughter Tiyasha somehow managed to escape out of the house and sought help from local residents. Immediately, the local residents rushed in. Meanwhile, Devaraj fled the scene as he saw locals approaching, but Pallavi was caught on the spot.

Howrah Police Commissioner and Intelligence Department officials rushed to the spot immediately after getting the information about the incident from the locals. The cops came to the spot and found them lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The cops have also recovered the weapon with which the murder was committed. All the injured died on the spot. Police have arrested Pallavi and are searching for Devraj, who is on the run.