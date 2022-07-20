New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as opposition parties continued their protest over the issue of price rise. Opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax on certain commodities of daily use.

Both Houses adjourned after Oppn protests against price hike

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were present during the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises.

Congress and other parties have been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the issue of inflation and GST rates. Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the issue ever since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday. The protesting opposition MPs also held banners and placards, saying "Gabbar Singh Tax Strikes again". (with Agency inputs)