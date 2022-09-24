Kozhikode (Kerala): Hours after an accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case was arrested, his house in nearby Payyoli coast was set on fire by unidentified people, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred few hours after the accused, T Majeed of Ayinikad beach in Payyoli, was arrested by the police in connection with the case.

A case was registered against Majeed for 'sexually abusing' a minor girl on Friday noon. The thatched roof house was almost gutted in the flames that was noticed around midnight, they said. Fire fighters were pressed into service to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses in the thickly populated coastal area. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. (PTI)