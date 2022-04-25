New Delhi: After several hours of strenuous operation, five labourers were rescued from the debris after an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area in New Delhi collapsed on Monday morning. NDRF and several officials of the fire and emergency services carried out the rescue operation. NDRF had brought trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in the debris.

A Fire Department Official said they received a call about the incident around 1.25 pm at Building No. 173, Satya Niketan after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The southwest district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident of house collapse.

"It was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in a danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14," said Mukesh Suryan, SDMC Mayor. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. was also on the spot.

Also read: 3 workers killed, 3 injured in landslip at construction site in AP